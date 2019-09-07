Reviewing ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU)’s and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES)’s results

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.6% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares and 45.64% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, 7.71% are Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.28% 1.06% 3.83% 5.81% 0% 5.71% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.07% 2.99% 6.7% 0% 4.23%

For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Opes Acquisition Corp.

Summary

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Opes Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.