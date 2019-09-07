Reviewing ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU)’s and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES)’s results

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 46.6% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares and 45.64% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, 7.71% are Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|-0.28%
|1.06%
|3.83%
|5.81%
|0%
|5.71%
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.07%
|2.99%
|6.7%
|0%
|4.23%
For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Opes Acquisition Corp.
Summary
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Opes Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
