Reviewing ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU)’s and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC)’s results

Both ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.05
|217.02
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 46.6% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares and 75.32% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares. About 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|-0.28%
|1.06%
|3.83%
|5.81%
|0%
|5.71%
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.79%
|2.31%
|5.92%
|0%
|4.29%
For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
Summary
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats LF Capital Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.
