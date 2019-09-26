Reviewing ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU)’s and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC)’s results

Both ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 217.02

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.6% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares and 75.32% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares. About 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.28% 1.06% 3.83% 5.81% 0% 5.71% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.31% 5.92% 0% 4.29%

For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Summary

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats LF Capital Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.