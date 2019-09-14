Reviewing ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU)’s and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)’s results

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.6% and 0%. ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.28% 1.06% 3.83% 5.81% 0% 5.71% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27%

For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Summary

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Gores Metropoulos Inc. on 3 of the 3 factors.