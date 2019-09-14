Reviewing ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU)’s and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)’s results

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.6% and 0%. ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|-0.28%
|1.06%
|3.83%
|5.81%
|0%
|5.71%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.2%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.27%
For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Summary
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Gores Metropoulos Inc. on 3 of the 3 factors.
