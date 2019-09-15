Reviewing ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU)’s and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ)’s results

Both ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Demonstrates ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 46.6% and 70.25% respectively. 2.5% are ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.28% 1.06% 3.83% 5.81% 0% 5.71% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.27% 0.95% 1.94% 5.9% 0% 3.78%

For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.