Reviewing ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU)’s and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Forum Merger II Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. Its rival Forum Merger II Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Forum Merger II Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.6% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares and 35.8% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares. ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.28% 1.06% 3.83% 5.81% 0% 5.71% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.85% 2.15% 4.9% 6.89% 0% 5.73%

For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Forum Merger II Corporation.

Summary

Forum Merger II Corporation beats ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.