Reviewing ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU)’s and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
In table 1 we can see ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. Its rival Forum Merger II Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Forum Merger II Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 46.6% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares and 35.8% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares. ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|-0.28%
|1.06%
|3.83%
|5.81%
|0%
|5.71%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.85%
|2.15%
|4.9%
|6.89%
|0%
|5.73%
For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Forum Merger II Corporation.
Summary
Forum Merger II Corporation beats ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.
