Reviewing ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU)’s and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.15
|71.72
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 46.6% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares and 50.85% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. shares. 2.5% are ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 18.66% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|-0.28%
|1.06%
|3.83%
|5.81%
|0%
|5.71%
|Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
|0.19%
|0.58%
|1.63%
|3.28%
|7.44%
|1.86%
For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
Summary
Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
