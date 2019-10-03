Reviewing ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU)’s and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 13 0.00 N/A 0.15 71.72

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.6% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares and 50.85% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. shares. 2.5% are ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 18.66% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.28% 1.06% 3.83% 5.81% 0% 5.71% Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.19% 0.58% 1.63% 3.28% 7.44% 1.86%

For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.

Summary

Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.