Reviewing ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU)’s and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC)’s results

We are comparing ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.58

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.6% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Boxwood Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.28% 1.06% 3.83% 5.81% 0% 5.71% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.2% 0.1% 0.72% 0% 0% 1.76%

For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Boxwood Merger Corp.