Reviewing ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU)’s and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC)’s results

We are comparing ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|297.58
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 46.6% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Boxwood Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|-0.28%
|1.06%
|3.83%
|5.81%
|0%
|5.71%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.1%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|1.76%
For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Boxwood Merger Corp.
Summary
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Boxwood Merger Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.