Reviewing ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU)’s and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU)’s results

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are 2.7 and 2.7. Competitively, Andina Acquisition Corp. III has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors at 62.9% and 25.2% respectively. Insiders held 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.59%
|0.98%
|3%
|0%
|0%
|3.1%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.1%
|0.39%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.3%
For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Andina Acquisition Corp. III
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
