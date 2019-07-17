Reviewing ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU)’s and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU)’s results

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are 2.7 and 2.7. Competitively, Andina Acquisition Corp. III has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors at 62.9% and 25.2% respectively. Insiders held 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.59% 0.98% 3% 0% 0% 3.1% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.1% 0.39% 0% 0% 0% 2.3%

For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Andina Acquisition Corp. III

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III.