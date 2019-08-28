Reviewing ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU)’s and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU)’s results

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 453.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Alberton Acquisition Corporation has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.6% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares and 43.8% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.28% 1.06% 3.83% 5.81% 0% 5.71% Alberton Acquisition Corporation -0.29% 1.66% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.37%

For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.