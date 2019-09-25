Reviewing ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTAC)’s and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s results

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|9
|-83.83
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 36.3% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares and 74.7% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3% of Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.3%
|0.8%
|1.82%
|0%
|0%
|3.93%
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|-9.17%
|-30.13%
|-36.38%
|-34.99%
|0%
|-34.8%
For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has 3.93% stronger performance while Ranpak Holdings Corp. has -34.8% weaker performance.
Summary
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Ranpak Holdings Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.