Reviewing ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTAC)’s and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s results

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ranpak Holdings Corp. 9 -83.83 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Ranpak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.3% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares and 74.7% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3% of Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.8% 1.82% 0% 0% 3.93% Ranpak Holdings Corp. -9.17% -30.13% -36.38% -34.99% 0% -34.8%

For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has 3.93% stronger performance while Ranpak Holdings Corp. has -34.8% weaker performance.

Summary

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Ranpak Holdings Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.