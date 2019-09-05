Reviewing ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTAC)’s and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX)’s results

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 36.3% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.3%
|0.8%
|1.82%
|0%
|0%
|3.93%
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.6%
|3.39%
|0%
|0%
|2.65%
For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
Summary
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
