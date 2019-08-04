Reviewing ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTAC)’s and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU)’s results

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.3% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.8% 1.82% 0% 0% 3.93% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.19% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2%

For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Summary

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 2 factors.