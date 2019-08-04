Reviewing ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTAC)’s and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU)’s results

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 36.3% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.3%
|0.8%
|1.82%
|0%
|0%
|3.93%
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
Summary
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 2 factors.
