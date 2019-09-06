Reviewing ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTAC)’s and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)’s results

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|24
|14.16
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|-3.5%
|-3.2%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.3% and 75.7%. Competitively, Boston Omaha Corporation has 16.78% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.3%
|0.8%
|1.82%
|0%
|0%
|3.93%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.37%
|-6.99%
|-13.21%
|-15.84%
|4.81%
|-9.62%
For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has 3.93% stronger performance while Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance.
Summary
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Boston Omaha Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.
