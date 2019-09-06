Reviewing ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTAC)’s and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)’s results

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Boston Omaha Corporation 24 14.16 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.3% and 75.7%. Competitively, Boston Omaha Corporation has 16.78% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.8% 1.82% 0% 0% 3.93% Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62%

For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has 3.93% stronger performance while Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance.

Summary

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Boston Omaha Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.