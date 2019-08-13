Reviewing ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTAC)’s and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU)’s results

Both ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.3% and 6.79%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.8% 1.82% 0% 0% 3.93% Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.