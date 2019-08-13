Reviewing ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTAC)’s and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU)’s results

Both ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.30
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.3% and 6.79%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.3%
|0.8%
|1.82%
|0%
|0%
|3.93%
|Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.