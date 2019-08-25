Reviewing ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTAC)’s and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU)’s results

Both ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00
Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.26 40.62

Table 1 highlights ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%
Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 36.3% and 35.3% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD)
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.8% 1.82% 0% 0% 3.93%
Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.86% 2.72% 3.68% 0% 2.33%

For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Allegro Merger Corp.

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.

