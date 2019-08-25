Reviewing ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTAC)’s and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU)’s results

Both ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.26
|40.62
Table 1 highlights ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 36.3% and 35.3% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.3%
|0.8%
|1.82%
|0%
|0%
|3.93%
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|-0.38%
|0.86%
|2.72%
|3.68%
|0%
|2.33%
For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Allegro Merger Corp.
Summary
Allegro Merger Corp. beats ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.