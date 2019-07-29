Reviewing Chase Corporation (CCF)’s and Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)’s results

Both Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) and Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chase Corporation 98 3.33 N/A 4.13 23.85 Flexible Solutions International Inc. 3 1.72 N/A 0.21 13.52

Demonstrates Chase Corporation and Flexible Solutions International Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Flexible Solutions International Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Chase Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Chase Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Flexible Solutions International Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chase Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 12.4% Flexible Solutions International Inc. 0.00% 14.7% 11.2%

Risk and Volatility

Chase Corporation has a beta of 0.86 and its 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Flexible Solutions International Inc. on the other hand, has 0.33 beta which makes it 67.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Chase Corporation is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, Flexible Solutions International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Chase Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Flexible Solutions International Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.9% of Chase Corporation shares and 5.5% of Flexible Solutions International Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.8% of Chase Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 46.82% of Flexible Solutions International Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chase Corporation 0.9% 8.26% -0.34% -13.05% -14.47% -1.61% Flexible Solutions International Inc. 0% 12.94% 61.41% 97.58% 103.71% 118.8%

For the past year Chase Corporation has -1.61% weaker performance while Flexible Solutions International Inc. has 118.8% stronger performance.

Summary

Chase Corporation beats Flexible Solutions International Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials; laminated film foils, composite strength elements, anti-static packaging tapes, and pulling tapes; moisture protective coatings; laminated durable papers, including laminated paper; detection and cover tapes; flexible, rigid, and semi-rigid fiber optic strength elements; polymeric microspheres; and water-based polyurethane dispersions. This segment markets its products to the wire and cable manufacturers; electronics and cable, envelope converting and commercial printing, and electronic and telecommunications industries; and public utilities under the Chase & Sons, PaperTyger, Chase BLH2OCK, HumiSeal, and Dualite brands. The Construction Materials segment provides protective pipe coating tapes and other protectants for valves, regulators, casings, joints, metals, concrete, and wood; protectants for highway bridge deck metal supported surfaces; fluid applied coating and lining systems for use in the water and wastewater industry; and expansion and control joint systems for roads, bridges, stadiums, and airport runways. This segment offers its products to the oil companies, gas utilities, pipeline companies, and municipal transportation authorities, as well as transportation, industrial, and architectural markets under the Royston, Rosphalt50, Tapecoat, and ServiWrap brands. The company sells its products through its salespeople, as well as manufacturersÂ’ representatives and distributors. Chase Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts.

Flexible Solutions International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. Its products include HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the waterÂ’s surface; ECOSAVR, a disposable dispenser designed for the residential pool and spa market; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants. It also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil well to reduce scale and corrosion in various water systems; and for the agricultural industry to reduce fertilizer crystallization before, during, and after application, as well as to prevent crystal formation between fertilizer and minerals present in the soil. In addition, the company provides TPAs for irrigation to prevent early plugging of drip irrigation ports, reduce maintenance costs, and lengthen the life of equipment; for detergents as a biodegradable substitute for poly-acrylic acid; and for use in personal care products, such as shampoo and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.