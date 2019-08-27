Reviewing Chase Corporation (CCF)’s and Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE)’s results

We are comparing Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) and Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chase Corporation 98 3.02 N/A 3.60 28.76 Ferro Corporation 16 0.53 N/A 0.83 17.73

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Ferro Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Chase Corporation. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Chase Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Ferro Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chase Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 10.9% Ferro Corporation 0.00% 18.8% 3.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.7 beta indicates that Chase Corporation is 30.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ferro Corporation’s beta is 1.9 which is 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Chase Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ferro Corporation are 2.5 and 1.5 respectively. Chase Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ferro Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Chase Corporation and Ferro Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chase Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ferro Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Ferro Corporation’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 97.24%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chase Corporation and Ferro Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 66.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 1.5% of Chase Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of Ferro Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chase Corporation -0.81% -5.32% 8.51% 7.31% -16.06% 3.53% Ferro Corporation -2.51% -5.7% -10.73% -10.73% -33.38% -6.06%

For the past year Chase Corporation has 3.53% stronger performance while Ferro Corporation has -6.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Chase Corporation beats Ferro Corporation on 10 of the 11 factors.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials; laminated film foils, composite strength elements, anti-static packaging tapes, and pulling tapes; moisture protective coatings; laminated durable papers, including laminated paper; detection and cover tapes; flexible, rigid, and semi-rigid fiber optic strength elements; polymeric microspheres; and water-based polyurethane dispersions. This segment markets its products to the wire and cable manufacturers; electronics and cable, envelope converting and commercial printing, and electronic and telecommunications industries; and public utilities under the Chase & Sons, PaperTyger, Chase BLH2OCK, HumiSeal, and Dualite brands. The Construction Materials segment provides protective pipe coating tapes and other protectants for valves, regulators, casings, joints, metals, concrete, and wood; protectants for highway bridge deck metal supported surfaces; fluid applied coating and lining systems for use in the water and wastewater industry; and expansion and control joint systems for roads, bridges, stadiums, and airport runways. This segment offers its products to the oil companies, gas utilities, pipeline companies, and municipal transportation authorities, as well as transportation, industrial, and architectural markets under the Royston, Rosphalt50, Tapecoat, and ServiWrap brands. The company sells its products through its salespeople, as well as manufacturersÂ’ representatives and distributors. Chase Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Pigments, Powders and Oxides. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings. Its products are used in appliances, automobiles, building and renovation, electronics, household furnishings, industrial products, and packaging. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through agents and distributors. It serves manufacturers of ceramic tile, major appliances, construction materials, automobile parts, automobiles, architectural and container glass, and electronic components and devices. Ferro Corporation was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.