Reviewing Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR)’s and Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s results

This is a contrast between Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) and Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are CATV Systems and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charter Communications Inc. 379 2.05 N/A 5.66 68.09 Integrated Media Technology Limited 9 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Demonstrates Charter Communications Inc. and Integrated Media Technology Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Charter Communications Inc. and Integrated Media Technology Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charter Communications Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 0.8% Integrated Media Technology Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Charter Communications Inc. and Integrated Media Technology Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Charter Communications Inc. 0 4 0 2.00 Integrated Media Technology Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Charter Communications Inc.’s average price target is $396, while its potential downside is -6.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Charter Communications Inc. and Integrated Media Technology Limited are owned by institutional investors at 76.2% and 0.04% respectively. 0.1% are Charter Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 88% of Integrated Media Technology Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Charter Communications Inc. -5.93% -3.11% 3.86% 32.93% 31.13% 35.24% Integrated Media Technology Limited 0.6% -16.63% -42.4% 11.12% -44.69% 16.8%

For the past year Charter Communications Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Integrated Media Technology Limited.

Summary

Charter Communications Inc. beats Integrated Media Technology Limited on 9 of the 9 factors.

Charter Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including a package of basic video programming, video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and Spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products. The company also provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which permits customers to lease high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; parental control features; and residential Internet services. In addition, it offers voice communications services using voice over Internet protocol technology; and broadband communications solutions, such as Internet access, data networking, fiber connectivity, video entertainment, and business telephone services to cellular towers and office buildings for business and carrier organizations. Further, the company provides video programming and music, Web hosting, e-mail and security, and multi-line telephone services, as well as Web-based service management; and sells video and online advertising inventory to local, regional, and national advertising customers. Additionally, it offers fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions; and security and home management services, as well as owns and operates regional sports networks and local sports, news, and lifestyle channels. As of December 31, 2016, the company served approximately 26.2 million residential and business customers. Charter Communications, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.