Reviewing Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL)’s and Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)’s results

This is a contrast between Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) and Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Laboratories & Research and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 136 2.64 N/A 4.52 29.80 Medpace Holdings Inc. 63 3.71 N/A 2.09 37.74

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Medpace Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Medpace Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 0.00% 17.8% 5.9% Medpace Holdings Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 8%

Liquidity

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Medpace Holdings Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Medpace Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Charles River Laboratories International Inc. and Medpace Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Medpace Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 16.58% for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. with consensus target price of $157. Competitively Medpace Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $57, with potential downside of -31.32%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. is looking more favorable than Medpace Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. and Medpace Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.8% and 78.8%. 1% are Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 23.5% of Medpace Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Charles River Laboratories International Inc. -3.79% -6.35% -2.05% 10.03% 11.21% 18.87% Medpace Holdings Inc. 24.68% 21.43% 41.53% 23.26% 67.33% 48.8%

For the past year Charles River Laboratories International Inc. has weaker performance than Medpace Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Charles River Laboratories International Inc. beats Medpace Holdings Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery and development services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells research model strains primarily genetically and microbiologically defined purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening preclinical drug candidates comprising genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for identification of a druggable target through delivery of preclinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, which comprise bioanalysis, pharmacokinetics, drug metabolism, toxicology, and pathology services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile biopharmaceuticals, and consumer products. This segment also offers specialized testing of biologics and devices that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free fertile chicken eggs and chickens used in the manufacture of live viruses. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, agricultural and chemical companies, life science and veterinary medicine companies, contract manufacturing organizations, medical device companies, diagnostic and other commercial entities, hospitals, academic institutions, and government agencies. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas. Its services include medical affairs, clinical trial management, study feasibility, study start-up, clinical monitoring, global regulatory affairs, medical writing, biometrics, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, and quality assurance. Medpace Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.