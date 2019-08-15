Reviewing Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC)’s and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGL)’s results

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGL), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 73.44% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 0.21% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. -0.97% 7.11% 0% 0% 0% 8.78% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

