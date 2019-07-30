Reviewing Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC)’s and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTEC)’s results

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTEC) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 MTech Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTEC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 52.63% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.64% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 1.02% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.55% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.77% 0.89% 1.24% 0% 0.99%

For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than MTech Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. beats MTech Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.

MTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Orlando, Florida.