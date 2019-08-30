Reviewing Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC)’s and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)’s results

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
|Collier Creek Holdings
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
On the other hand, insiders owned about 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|-0.97%
|7.11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|8.78%
|Collier Creek Holdings
|1.78%
|2.49%
|3.83%
|6.96%
|0%
|6.74%
For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Collier Creek Holdings.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Collier Creek Holdings beats Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.