Reviewing Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC)’s and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)’s results

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

On the other hand, insiders owned about 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. -0.97% 7.11% 0% 0% 0% 8.78% Collier Creek Holdings 1.78% 2.49% 3.83% 6.96% 0% 6.74%

For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Collier Creek Holdings.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Collier Creek Holdings beats Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.