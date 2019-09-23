Reviewing Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC)’s and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. shares and 1.85% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|-0.97%
|7.11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|8.78%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.6%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.99%
For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than AMCI Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors AMCI Acquisition Corp.
