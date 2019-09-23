Reviewing Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC)’s and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. shares and 1.85% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. -0.97% 7.11% 0% 0% 0% 8.78% AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.6% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.99%

For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors AMCI Acquisition Corp.