Reviewing Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC)’s and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. -0.97% 7.11% 0% 0% 0% 8.78% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 0.93%

For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp.