Reviewing Charah Solutions Inc. (CHRA)’s and Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)’s results

Charah Solutions Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) and Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) have been rivals in the Waste Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charah Solutions Inc. 6 0.13 N/A -0.44 0.00 Casella Waste Systems Inc. 39 3.06 N/A 0.19 231.91

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Charah Solutions Inc. and Casella Waste Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charah Solutions Inc. 0.00% -13.5% -2.8% Casella Waste Systems Inc. 0.00% 126.7% 1.2%

Liquidity

Charah Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Casella Waste Systems Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Charah Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Casella Waste Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Charah Solutions Inc. and Casella Waste Systems Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Charah Solutions Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Casella Waste Systems Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Charah Solutions Inc. has an average target price of $4, and a 60.64% upside potential. Competitively Casella Waste Systems Inc. has an average target price of $44, with potential upside of 1.22%. Based on the data given earlier, Charah Solutions Inc. is looking more favorable than Casella Waste Systems Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 25% of Charah Solutions Inc. shares and 94.3% of Casella Waste Systems Inc. shares. Charah Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.5% of Casella Waste Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Charah Solutions Inc. -4.24% -5.28% -24.53% -30.76% -31.58% -37.72% Casella Waste Systems Inc. 3.69% 7.18% 16.7% 45.19% 61% 53.04%

For the past year Charah Solutions Inc. has -37.72% weaker performance while Casella Waste Systems Inc. has 53.04% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Casella Waste Systems Inc. beats Charah Solutions Inc.

Charah Solutions, Inc. provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds. The company also provides fossil services, such as coal ash management, silo management, on-site ash transportation, landfill management, and capture and disposal of ash byproduct; and manages combustion byproducts comprising bottom ash, flue gas desulfurization gypsum, Pozatec/fixated scrubber sludge, and fluidized bed combustion fly ash. In addition, it markets class C fly ash, class F fly ash, bottom ash and PriceLite, CFB ash, synthetic gypsum, pulverized limestone, and other products; and provides nuclear services consisting of routine maintenance, outage services, facility maintenance, and staffing solutions for nuclear power generation facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers. The company provides a range of non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, material recovery facilities, and disposal facilities. It also processes and markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, and paper and corrugated cardboard that are processed at its facilities, as well as recyclables purchased from third-parties. In addition, the company is involved in commodity brokerage operations. As of January 31, 2017, it owned and/or operated 32 solid waste collection operations, 46 transfer stations, 18 recycling facilities, 9 Subtitle D landfills, 4 landfill gas-to-energy facilities, and 1 landfill permitted to accept construction and demolition materials. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.