Reviewing Chaparral Energy Inc. (CHAP)’s and Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s results

Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) and Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chaparral Energy Inc. 5 0.28 N/A -1.35 0.00 Talos Energy Inc. 24 1.02 N/A 10.90 1.89

In table 1 we can see Chaparral Energy Inc. and Talos Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Chaparral Energy Inc. and Talos Energy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chaparral Energy Inc. 0.00% -7.1% -4.4% Talos Energy Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 5.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chaparral Energy Inc. and Talos Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 99.8% respectively. Chaparral Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Talos Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chaparral Energy Inc. -16.27% -25.26% -48.4% -55.35% -81.02% -27.85% Talos Energy Inc. -8.94% -19.04% -29.98% 5.59% -44.24% 26.1%

For the past year Chaparral Energy Inc. had bearish trend while Talos Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Talos Energy Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Chaparral Energy Inc.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. As of March 29, 2018, it had estimated potential reserves of one billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.