Reviewing Chaparral Energy Inc. (CHAP)’s and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chaparral Energy Inc. 2 0.00 20.66M -1.35 0.00 Permianville Royalty Trust 3 -0.34 17.21M 0.40 6.43

Demonstrates Chaparral Energy Inc. and Permianville Royalty Trust earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chaparral Energy Inc. 1,312,079,258.22% -7.1% -4.4% Permianville Royalty Trust 675,193,220.60% 15.4% 15.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Chaparral Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of Chaparral Energy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 31.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chaparral Energy Inc. -16.27% -25.26% -48.4% -55.35% -81.02% -27.85% Permianville Royalty Trust -0.78% -10.56% -23.03% -0.65% -23.03% 35.11%

For the past year Chaparral Energy Inc. has -27.85% weaker performance while Permianville Royalty Trust has 35.11% stronger performance.

Summary

Permianville Royalty Trust beats on 6 of the 11 factors Chaparral Energy Inc.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. As of March 29, 2018, it had estimated potential reserves of one billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.