Reviewing Chaparral Energy Inc. (CHAP)’s and Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) and Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chaparral Energy Inc. 4 0.30 N/A -1.35 0.00 Permian Basin Royalty Trust 6 9.26 N/A 0.55 9.57

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chaparral Energy Inc. and Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chaparral Energy Inc. 0.00% -7.1% -4.4% Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 715%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Chaparral Energy Inc. and Permian Basin Royalty Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 10.6%. Insiders owned 2.3% of Chaparral Energy Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chaparral Energy Inc. -16.27% -25.26% -48.4% -55.35% -81.02% -27.85% Permian Basin Royalty Trust -3.83% -12% -18.89% -22.12% -42.98% -10.51%

For the past year Chaparral Energy Inc. was more bearish than Permian Basin Royalty Trust.

Summary

Permian Basin Royalty Trust beats Chaparral Energy Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. As of March 29, 2018, it had estimated potential reserves of one billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 349 net productive oil wells, 64 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties that include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties consist of approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.