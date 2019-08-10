Reviewing Chaparral Energy Inc. (CHAP)’s and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)’s results

Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chaparral Energy Inc. 5 0.41 N/A -1.35 0.00 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.72 N/A 0.28 13.06

In table 1 we can see Chaparral Energy Inc. and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Chaparral Energy Inc. and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chaparral Energy Inc. 0.00% -7.1% -4.4% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Chaparral Energy Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Chaparral Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Chaparral Energy Inc. and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chaparral Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s potential upside is 59.71% and its consensus target price is $6.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders owned 2.3% of Chaparral Energy Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chaparral Energy Inc. -16.27% -25.26% -48.4% -55.35% -81.02% -27.85% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -10.17% -15.3% -17% -10.39% -75.64% -13.52%

For the past year Chaparral Energy Inc. was more bearish than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. beats Chaparral Energy Inc.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. As of March 29, 2018, it had estimated potential reserves of one billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.