Reviewing Chaparral Energy Inc. (CHAP)’s and Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) and Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chaparral Energy Inc. 2 0.00 20.66M -1.35 0.00 Brigham Minerals Inc. 21 -2.07 8.92M 0.62 34.76

Table 1 highlights Chaparral Energy Inc. and Brigham Minerals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Chaparral Energy Inc. and Brigham Minerals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chaparral Energy Inc. 1,287,468,062.57% -7.1% -4.4% Brigham Minerals Inc. 43,448,611.79% 7.9% 5.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Chaparral Energy Inc. is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Brigham Minerals Inc. is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.3. Brigham Minerals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chaparral Energy Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Chaparral Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.9% of Brigham Minerals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.3% of Chaparral Energy Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Brigham Minerals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chaparral Energy Inc. -16.27% -25.26% -48.4% -55.35% -81.02% -27.85% Brigham Minerals Inc. -1.33% -1.11% 5.41% 0% 0% 7.68%

For the past year Chaparral Energy Inc. had bearish trend while Brigham Minerals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Brigham Minerals Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Chaparral Energy Inc.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. As of March 29, 2018, it had estimated potential reserves of one billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.