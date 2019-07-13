Reviewing Chaparral Energy Inc. (CHAP)’s and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC)’s results

Both Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chaparral Energy Inc. 6 1.22 N/A 0.67 7.96 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 57 2.82 N/A 1.14 64.20

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Chaparral Energy Inc. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Chaparral Energy Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Chaparral Energy Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Chaparral Energy Inc. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chaparral Energy Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -11.3% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2%

Liquidity

1.1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chaparral Energy Inc. Its rival Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Chaparral Energy Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Chaparral Energy Inc. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chaparral Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 4 2 2.33

Meanwhile, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s average target price is $66.83, while its potential downside is -8.59%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chaparral Energy Inc. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 87.5% respectively. Chaparral Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Competitively, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chaparral Energy Inc. -16.56% -11.15% -30.56% -63.92% -71.06% 8.54% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation -3.94% 17.04% 65.46% 25.18% 5.3% 66.22%

For the past year Chaparral Energy Inc. was less bullish than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats Chaparral Energy Inc.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. As of March 29, 2018, it had estimated potential reserves of one billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.