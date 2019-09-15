Reviewing Chaparral Energy Inc. (CHAP)’s and Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM)’s results

Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) and Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chaparral Energy Inc. 4 0.34 N/A -1.35 0.00 Altus Midstream Company 4 8.38 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Chaparral Energy Inc. and Altus Midstream Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chaparral Energy Inc. 0.00% -7.1% -4.4% Altus Midstream Company 0.00% -2.1% -0.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Chaparral Energy Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Altus Midstream Company’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Altus Midstream Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Chaparral Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Chaparral Energy Inc. and Altus Midstream Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chaparral Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Altus Midstream Company 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Altus Midstream Company has an average price target of $7, with potential upside of 146.48%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Chaparral Energy Inc. and Altus Midstream Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 86.3%. 2.3% are Chaparral Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Altus Midstream Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chaparral Energy Inc. -16.27% -25.26% -48.4% -55.35% -81.02% -27.85% Altus Midstream Company -12.05% -18.73% -37.55% -60.47% -67.74% -58.47%

For the past year Chaparral Energy Inc. was less bearish than Altus Midstream Company.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Altus Midstream Company beats Chaparral Energy Inc.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. As of March 29, 2018, it had estimated potential reserves of one billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.