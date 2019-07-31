Reviewing Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (BURG)’s and Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)’s results

We are contrasting Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) and Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 1 0.18 N/A -2.02 0.00 Jack in the Box Inc. 80 2.14 N/A 4.48 17.37

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Chanticleer Holdings Inc. and Jack in the Box Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 0.00% -83% -23.4% Jack in the Box Inc. 0.00% -27% 16.8%

Volatility & Risk

Chanticleer Holdings Inc. is 159.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.59 beta. Jack in the Box Inc.’s 51.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.49 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Chanticleer Holdings Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor Jack in the Box Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Jack in the Box Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Chanticleer Holdings Inc. and Jack in the Box Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jack in the Box Inc. 2 4 4 2.40

Competitively the average price target of Jack in the Box Inc. is $87, which is potential 20.10% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.9% of Chanticleer Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Jack in the Box Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Chanticleer Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Jack in the Box Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chanticleer Holdings Inc. -29.39% -9.88% -31.03% -40.7% -58.49% 6.19% Jack in the Box Inc. 1.29% -0.31% -7.39% -2.95% -12.86% 0.27%

For the past year Chanticleer Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Jack in the Box Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Jack in the Box Inc. beats Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises fast casual and full service dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 9 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 10 company-owned locations in the United States and 12 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 11 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon. It also owns and operates 7 company owned locations under the Just Fresh name in Charlotte, North Carolina; and 9 full service restaurants under the Hooters name in the United States, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Tulvine Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. in May 2005. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. As of October 01, 2017, it operated and franchised approximately 2,251 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 726 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.