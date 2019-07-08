Reviewing Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (BURG)’s and El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)’s results

Both Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) and El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) are each other’s competitor in the Restaurants industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 2 0.24 N/A -2.02 0.00 El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. 13 0.92 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Chanticleer Holdings Inc. and El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Chanticleer Holdings Inc. and El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 0.00% -83% -23.4% El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -2.1%

Risk & Volatility

Chanticleer Holdings Inc. is 159.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.59 beta. In other hand, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. has beta of 0.35 which is 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Chanticleer Holdings Inc. is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Chanticleer Holdings Inc. and El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 54.64% and its consensus target price is $16.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.9% of Chanticleer Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.5% of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Chanticleer Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chanticleer Holdings Inc. -29.39% -9.88% -31.03% -40.7% -58.49% 6.19% El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. -0.17% -8.48% -22.59% -30.34% 14.36% -23.86%

For the past year Chanticleer Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises fast casual and full service dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 9 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 10 company-owned locations in the United States and 12 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 11 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon. It also owns and operates 7 company owned locations under the Just Fresh name in Charlotte, North Carolina; and 9 full service restaurants under the Hooters name in the United States, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Tulvine Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. in May 2005. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name in the United States. As of September 21, 2017, it had approximately 470 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.