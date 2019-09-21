Reviewing ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM)’s and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s results

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor Corporation 10 2.08 N/A -0.25 0.00 StoneCo Ltd. 32 0.00 N/A 0.63 55.75

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ChannelAdvisor Corporation and StoneCo Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has ChannelAdvisor Corporation and StoneCo Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% -7.7% -4.9% StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 15.5% 4.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ChannelAdvisor Corporation are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor StoneCo Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. ChannelAdvisor Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than StoneCo Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Corporation and StoneCo Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 StoneCo Ltd. 1 1 3 2.60

Competitively StoneCo Ltd. has an average target price of $31.8, with potential downside of -11.74%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ChannelAdvisor Corporation and StoneCo Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.2% and 77%. About 6.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.68% of StoneCo Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56% StoneCo Ltd. 5.1% 21.23% 29.67% 63.14% 0% 89.86%

For the past year ChannelAdvisor Corporation has -19.56% weaker performance while StoneCo Ltd. has 89.86% stronger performance.

Summary

StoneCo Ltd. beats ChannelAdvisor Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.