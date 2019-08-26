Reviewing ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM)’s and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)’s results

Both ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor Corporation 11 2.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 Smith Micro Software Inc. 3 6.11 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Smith Micro Software Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% -7.7% -4.9% Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -12.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.21 shows that ChannelAdvisor Corporation is 79.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Smith Micro Software Inc.’s beta is 0.38 which is 62.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 9.6% of Smith Micro Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 15.7% of Smith Micro Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56% Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78%

For the past year ChannelAdvisor Corporation has -19.56% weaker performance while Smith Micro Software Inc. has 232.78% stronger performance.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.