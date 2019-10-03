Reviewing ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM)’s and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM)’s results

Since ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor Corporation 9 2.75 19.62M -0.25 0.00 LogMeIn Inc. 69 5.16 44.37M 0.62 122.33

Demonstrates ChannelAdvisor Corporation and LogMeIn Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ChannelAdvisor Corporation and LogMeIn Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor Corporation 213,492,927.09% -7.7% -4.9% LogMeIn Inc. 64,285,714.29% 2.5% 1.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.21 beta indicates that ChannelAdvisor Corporation is 79.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. LogMeIn Inc. on the other hand, has 1.01 beta which makes it 1.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ChannelAdvisor Corporation are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, LogMeIn Inc. has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Corporation and LogMeIn Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 LogMeIn Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Meanwhile, LogMeIn Inc.’s consensus price target is $75.5, while its potential upside is 12.20%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ChannelAdvisor Corporation and LogMeIn Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.2% and 0%. 6.2% are ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of LogMeIn Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56% LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87%

For the past year ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than LogMeIn Inc.

Summary

LogMeIn Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.