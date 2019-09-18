Reviewing ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM)’s and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s results

Both ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor Corporation 10 2.06 N/A -0.25 0.00 Inpixon 1 1.34 N/A 16.88 0.02

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Inpixon.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Inpixon’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% -7.7% -4.9% Inpixon 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.21 beta means ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s volatility is 79.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Inpixon has beta of 1.44 which is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ChannelAdvisor Corporation are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Inpixon has 1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Inpixon.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Inpixon are owned by institutional investors at 84.2% and 9.2% respectively. 6.2% are ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.06% are Inpixon’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56% Inpixon -3.29% -31.64% -52.23% -82.3% -91.7% -87.57%

For the past year ChannelAdvisor Corporation was less bearish than Inpixon.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates through Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products; Storage and Computing; SaaS (software-as-a-services); and Professional Services segments. It offers AirPatrol, a location-based security and marketing platform for wireless and cellular devices to detect, monitor, and manage the content and behavior of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices based on their location and user; and Big Data appliance products. The company also provides enterprise computing and storage, virtualization, business continuity, networking, and information technology business consulting services; and software-as-a-services or Internet based hosting services, including cloud-based big data analytics and enterprise solutions to the media, publishing, and entertainment industries. In addition, it offers custom application/software design, architecture and development, program management, system consulting, outsourcing, staff augmentation, data center design and operation, data migration, and other non-SaaS services. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, and telecom. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.