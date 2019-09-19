Reviewing ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM)’s and Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT)’s results

We are comparing ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) and Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor Corporation 10 2.03 N/A -0.25 0.00 Forescout Technologies Inc. 38 5.25 N/A -1.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Forescout Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% -7.7% -4.9% Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -67.1% -22.1%

Liquidity

ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Forescout Technologies Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. ChannelAdvisor Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Forescout Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Forescout Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.2% and 80.1% respectively. About 6.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Forescout Technologies Inc. has 4.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56% Forescout Technologies Inc. -5.85% 8.57% -9.32% 25.12% 8.98% 43.75%

For the past year ChannelAdvisor Corporation had bearish trend while Forescout Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ChannelAdvisor Corporation beats Forescout Technologies Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.