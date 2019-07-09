Reviewing ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM)’s and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)’s results

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor Corporation 11 1.96 N/A -0.28 0.00 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 60 9.53 N/A 1.39 49.45

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0.00% 30.9% 16%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.19 beta indicates that ChannelAdvisor Corporation is 81.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s 12.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ChannelAdvisor Corporation are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. ChannelAdvisor Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s average target price is $60.5, while its potential downside is -18.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Cadence Design Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.5% and 90% respectively. About 6.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChannelAdvisor Corporation -15.25% -17.38% -18% -12.61% -33.29% -13.3% Cadence Design Systems Inc. -0.29% 5.66% 33.84% 48.59% 62.93% 58.1%

For the past year ChannelAdvisor Corporation had bearish trend while Cadence Design Systems Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.