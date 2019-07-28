Reviewing ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM)’s and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s results

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor Corporation 11 2.01 N/A -0.28 0.00 Arco Platform Limited 33 0.00 N/A -0.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Arco Platform Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Arco Platform Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Arco Platform Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ChannelAdvisor Corporation is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Arco Platform Limited has a Current Ratio of 17.1 while its Quick Ratio is 16.8. Arco Platform Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Arco Platform Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Arco Platform Limited 0 1 0 2.00

Arco Platform Limited on the other hand boasts of a $46 average price target and a 2.77% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.5% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation shares and 0% of Arco Platform Limited shares. About 6.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Arco Platform Limited has 0.44% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChannelAdvisor Corporation -15.25% -17.38% -18% -12.61% -33.29% -13.3% Arco Platform Limited -5.4% 9.52% 37.34% 72.24% 0% 65.46%

For the past year ChannelAdvisor Corporation has -13.3% weaker performance while Arco Platform Limited has 65.46% stronger performance.

Summary

Arco Platform Limited beats on 4 of the 6 factors ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.