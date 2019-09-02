Reviewing Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNGU)’s and NantHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:NH)’s results

Both Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNGU) and NantHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) compete on a level playing field in the Healthcare Information Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Change Healthcare Inc. 55 0.00 N/A -87.06 0.00 NantHealth Inc. 1 0.55 N/A -1.72 0.00

In table 1 we can see Change Healthcare Inc. and NantHealth Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Change Healthcare Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NantHealth Inc. 0.00% -408.9% -58.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Change Healthcare Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.1% of NantHealth Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% are NantHealth Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Change Healthcare Inc. -1.94% -3.61% 0% 0% 0% -4% NantHealth Inc. 0.93% -1.34% -22.65% 6.27% -82.62% 1.54%

For the past year Change Healthcare Inc. had bearish trend while NantHealth Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NantHealth Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Change Healthcare Inc.

NantHealth, Inc. operates as an evidence-based personalized healthcare company. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care for critical illnesses. It develops NantHealth solutions, an adaptive learning system, including molecular profiling solution, software, middleware, and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes, and interprets various molecular, clinical, operational, and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources to enhance decision-making. The companyÂ’s products include Genomic Proteomic Spectrometry (GPS) Cancer molecular profile that integrates whole genome and transcriptome sequencing, and quantitative proteomics; GPS Cancer Report, a clinical cancer platform; and eviti, a decision support oncology solution. It also develops GPS in rare diseases and chronic illnesses. In addition, the company offers Nant Operating System (NantOS) and NantOS apps that include proprietary methods and algorithms, including patient portal and health heritage NantOS apps, care coordination and real-time connectivity NantOS apps, Provider Portal NantOS App, Care Coordination NantOS App Suite, Referral Management NantOS App, and Secure Messaging NantOS App, as well as cancer genome browser for healthcare providers and payors, self-insured employers, and biopharmaceutical companies. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. NantHealth, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.