Reviewing Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR)’s and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 8 2.53 N/A -0.03 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.17 N/A -3.03 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Volatility and Risk

Champions Oncology Inc. has a 1.02 beta, while its volatility is 2.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vaxart Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Champions Oncology Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Vaxart Inc. has 1.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vaxart Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Champions Oncology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.6% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares and 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares. 20.87% are Champions Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Vaxart Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. was less bearish than Vaxart Inc.

Summary

Champions Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Vaxart Inc.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.