Reviewing Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR)’s and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s results

Both Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 9 3.81 N/A -0.03 0.00 uniQure N.V. 55 296.98 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Champions Oncology Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Champions Oncology Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.46 beta indicates that Champions Oncology Inc. is 46.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. uniQure N.V. on the other hand, has 1.03 beta which makes it 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Champions Oncology Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is 9.5. uniQure N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Champions Oncology Inc. and uniQure N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 8 3.00

On the other hand, uniQure N.V.’s potential upside is 15.19% and its consensus price target is $81.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Champions Oncology Inc. and uniQure N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55% and 73.8%. Champions Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 16.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.9% of uniQure N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -6.08% 1.67% -11.18% -38.41% 100% 8.83% uniQure N.V. -0.41% 2.94% 58.22% 127.49% 81.88% 103.02%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than uniQure N.V.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Champions Oncology Inc.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.