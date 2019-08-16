Reviewing Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR)’s and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s results

Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 9 2.57 N/A -0.03 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Demonstrates Champions Oncology Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Champions Oncology Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Risk & Volatility

Champions Oncology Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.02. Competitively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 179.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.79 beta.

Liquidity

Champions Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Champions Oncology Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.25 average price target and a 317.90% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.6% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares and 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Champions Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 20.87%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.