Reviewing Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR)’s and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s results

Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 9 2.55 N/A -0.03 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Champions Oncology Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Champions Oncology Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Risk & Volatility

Champions Oncology Inc.’s 1.02 beta indicates that its volatility is 2.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Sophiris Bio Inc. on the other hand, has 2.86 beta which makes it 186.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Champions Oncology Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Sophiris Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Sophiris Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Champions Oncology Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 397.99% and its consensus target price is $4.83.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.6% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Sophiris Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.