Reviewing Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR)’s and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 9 3.26 N/A -0.03 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 3.68 N/A -5.59 0.00

Demonstrates Champions Oncology Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -671.1% -112%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.46 shows that Champions Oncology Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Champions Oncology Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Champions Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Champions Oncology Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $1.75, while its potential upside is 44.63%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Champions Oncology Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55% and 25.4%. About 16.8% of Champions Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has 10% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -6.08% 1.67% -11.18% -38.41% 100% 8.83% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 8.13% 23.15% 33% -19.39% -84.54% 42.92%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Champions Oncology Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.