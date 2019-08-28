Reviewing Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR)’s and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 9 2.40 N/A -0.03 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 5.66 N/A -3.76 0.00

Demonstrates Champions Oncology Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Champions Oncology Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.02 shows that Champions Oncology Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 85.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

Champions Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.1 and has 14 Quick Ratio. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Champions Oncology Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $21.25, while its potential upside is 490.28%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Champions Oncology Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.6% and 79% respectively. Insiders held 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. has stronger performance than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Champions Oncology Inc. beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.