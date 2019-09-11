Reviewing Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR)’s and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s results

This is a contrast between Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 8 2.46 N/A -0.03 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 667.67 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Champions Oncology Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Champions Oncology Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Champions Oncology Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Orchard Therapeutics plc has 9.2 and 9.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Orchard Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Champions Oncology Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Orchard Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 44.35% and its average price target is $23.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.6% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. About 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has weaker performance than Champions Oncology Inc.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 7 of the 8 factors Champions Oncology Inc.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.