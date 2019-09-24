Reviewing Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR)’s and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)’s results

Both Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 8 2.48 N/A -0.03 0.00 NextCure Inc. 23 314.66 N/A -2.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Champions Oncology Inc. and NextCure Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Champions Oncology Inc. and NextCure Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Champions Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NextCure Inc. are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. NextCure Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Champions Oncology Inc. and NextCure Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average target price of Champions Oncology Inc. is $9.25, with potential upside of 57.31%. Competitively the average target price of NextCure Inc. is $43.67, which is potential 14.26% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Champions Oncology Inc. looks more robust than NextCure Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Champions Oncology Inc. and NextCure Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.6% and 30.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while NextCure Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors NextCure Inc. beats Champions Oncology Inc.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.